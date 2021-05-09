Rockford residents and restaurants celebrate Mother’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just a year ago most Rockford eateries closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now dining rooms fill. Owners and customers say they couldn’t be happier.

“Happy mothers day!” Staff at Franchesco’s said.

“Happy Mother’s Day mom we love you. Thank you, moms,” Micah and Caleb Johnson said.

After a year of virtual celebrations, some Rockford moms spend their mother’s day with loved ones grabbing a bite to eat at their favorite restaurants.

“Oh it’s wonderful I’m so glad that we are able to come out here,” Mom Denise Giakas said.

“We’ve made it through a rough year so it does make it extra special we’re thankful,” Mom Heather Johnson said.

At Francesco’s chefs serve up a special brunch. Owner Benny Salamone says it feels good to see families come together and enjoy each other’s company.

“You want to celebrate with your mother your family and everything else and they are just so happy to be out as a group and celebrate together,” Salamone said.

Just across town, dozens pile into dining rooms at Lino’s. Owners say they’re also excited to be a part of some mom’s special day.

“It’s been a great day it’s really nice to have a day like today after what’s happening with the pandemic,” Owner of Lino’s James Battista said.

Battista says the kitchen was busy almost all day long, which is standard practice on Mother’s Day.

“Throughout our history mother’s day has always been the biggest day of the year we open extra capacity we just always had the biggest demand for our services,” Battista said.

Restaurant owners hope this busy trend continues as the state inches closer to a sense of normalcy, but for now, the focus remains on the important women in their lives and serving the Stateline their best meals

“Happy mother’s day to you all you all deserve it,” Salamone said. “I think there’s something to be said for what your job and responsibilities are as mother’s.”

