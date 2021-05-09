Advertisement

Residents drop off items at clothing drive around the Rockford Region

Clothes, shoes, and purses were some of the many items welcome.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With spring cleaning in full swing, many tackle organizing their closets and dropped off clothes and shoes at a drive Saturday afternoon.

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful teamed up with Goodwill to host a clothing drive at a number of locations around the area. People could drop off clothes, shoes, bedding, purses and soft sided luggage. Organizers say they host these drives twice a year and add it’s a great way for these items to be redistributed or shredded and recycled.

“For people to be able to purchase products that can be used again is important and to keep the garments and things out of the landfill is important as well keep the environment clean,” said volunteer Denise Speracino.

