Rain, some mixing with snow to begin Mother’s Day before gradual improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unlike last weekends 80s, this weekend has been nothing short of dismal in the temperature department. While Saturday saw some sunshine, clouds have moved in and rain soon follows with some snowflakes for the evening and early Sunday.

This system is going to bring the Stateline some well-needed rain to try and lessen our rainfall deficit and moderate drought conditions in spots. Rain will move in from the west Saturday evening and will continue overnight into Sunday morning. It’s looking increasingly likely that the rain will mix with some slushy snow from this as temperatures aloft will be cold enough to make this happen.

To answer the questions of accumulations, any snow that does fall will not amount to much and won’t stick to the concrete. There is a very small chance any snow will stick to grass, patios or decks. By the time we get to the morning hours of Mother’s Day, the precipitation will be only rain.

Most spots in the region will end up with half an inch to an inch of rain with higher totals south of Rockford and less north. Areas south could approach an inch and a half to two inches of rain when all is said and done. Areas south of I-88 will see the heaviest rainfall from this system.

The rain will exit around mid-day Sunday and the rest of the day looks rather cloudy, chilly and a bit breezy with a northeast wind coming off Lake Michigan. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Heading into next week, temperatures will slowly warm. However, frost is still possible for Monday night and Tuesday morning with low temperatures dipping near freezing.

By Tuesday, gradual improvements will begin as 60s return to the forecast with mainly dry conditions. We’ll remain dry through much of the workweek until some rain chances return by late next week along with warmer temperatures back into the 70s.

In fact, the extended outlook calls for a return of the above normal temperatures around here. Once we get through this weekend, 70s look to be the name of the game in the next week and a bit beyond that.

