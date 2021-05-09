Advertisement

Police: 3 hit by stray bullets, including 4-year-old girl, in Times Square fight



By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police say three people visiting Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, were injured when gunfire broke out after several men got into an argument.

Investigators with the New York Police Department believe two to four men got into an argument Saturday in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun.

Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders in the area who had no relation to each other.

A 4-year-old girl was among those wounded. Police say she was buying toys with her family when she was shot in the leg. She was expected to undergo surgery at the hospital.

According to police, the other two people wounded were a 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island, who was only in the area because the Statue of Liberty was closed, and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, who was hit in the foot.

Police found three shell casings on the scene, but no gun was recovered.


Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square shooting.(Source: NYPD via CNN)

The NYPD has released security footage of a person of interest in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Investigators release new details about the suspect in an officer-involved crash in Rockford...
Officials say suspect involved in fatal Rockford crash was out of jail on furlough

