Organizations gift moms at Rockford apartment complex with Mother’s Day presents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Stateline moms get an early Mother’s Day present thanks to a number of organizations who teamed up ahead of Sunday to help make their day special.

City First Church joined with London Avenue Designs and The Northern Illinois Food Bank to deliver food boxes and 200 floral bouquets to moms at the Orton Keyes Housing Development ahead of Mother’s Day. Organizers say it feels good to be apart of this event and bring a smile to some moms’ faces this holiday.

“What I love about today’s effort is it truly is a faith community and the business community coming together to better the community because its all of our jobs to bless people and show love and today this partnership is very special,” and City First Church Pastor Jeremy Deweerdt.

