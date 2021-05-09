Advertisement

Man thrown from motorcycle on I-39 in Cherry Valley on Saturday

One man is thrown from his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 39 in Cherry Valley.
One man is thrown from his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 39 in Cherry Valley.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is thrown from his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 39 in Cherry Valley.

Illinois State Police say around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday they were called to I-39 near milepost 122 in Cherry Valley where a man on a motorcycle was forced into the median by a semi that was changing lanes. Police say the man was thrown from his motorcycle and his bike hit the median wall and flew across every lane of traffic hitting the drivers side of another semi that was disabled on the side of the road.

Police say the semi that changed into the motorcycles lane left the scene. The driver of the truck on the shoulder and the man on the motorcycle refused medical attention.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner: 3 killed after apparently igniting black powder
Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Rockford officer denied indictment dismissal by judge
Found guilty
Murder of Rockford teen gang related, state’s attorney says
Three cats are dead after a fire at a home in Belvidere on Friday.
Belvidere house is a near $100k loss after fire kills 3 cats
Investigators release new details about the suspect in an officer-involved crash in Rockford...
Officials say suspect involved in fatal Rockford crash was out of jail on furlough

Latest News

Dixon girls soccer dominates Winnebago
Dixon girls soccer dominates Winnebago
Rockford Speedway celebrates 74th season
Rockford Speedway celebrates 74th season
Four Stateline schools square off in Winnebago Quad meet
Four Stateline schools square off in Winnebago Quad meet
Rockford Speedway
The Rockford Speedway celebrates 74th anniversary of auto racing