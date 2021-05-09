Man thrown from motorcycle on I-39 in Cherry Valley on Saturday

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is thrown from his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 39 in Cherry Valley.

Illinois State Police say around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday they were called to I-39 near milepost 122 in Cherry Valley where a man on a motorcycle was forced into the median by a semi that was changing lanes. Police say the man was thrown from his motorcycle and his bike hit the median wall and flew across every lane of traffic hitting the drivers side of another semi that was disabled on the side of the road.

Police say the semi that changed into the motorcycles lane left the scene. The driver of the truck on the shoulder and the man on the motorcycle refused medical attention.

