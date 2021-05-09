Guilford Varsity Head Football Coach Denny Diduch steps down

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 13 years coaching football in the Stateline Denny Diduch steps down as head coach of the Guilford Vikings. In three seasons with the Vikings Diduch went 3-19, but did go 2-2 in the past season.

Diduch made his mark with Forreston, he led the program for 10 seasons where he won 87 games and two state championships. Diduch says he decided it was time to prioritize his family. He has four kids, two of them are star soccer players at Freeport High School, and with the Rockford Raptors. Diduch says he may coach Guilford in some capacity, but it won’t be as the man in charge.

“Was planning our calendar for the summer and I already had my kid’s stuff on there and realized that it just wasn’t going to work,” Diduch said. “I think this year we were two and two we were competitive in every game our program is in a good spot and I think it did factor into my decision I think the programs left in a better spot than when I took it.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.