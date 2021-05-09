Advertisement

Four Stateline schools square off in Winnebago Quad meet

Four area teams square off at Colborn Stadium.
Four area teams square off at Colborn Stadium.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Girls and boys track and field teams from Winnebago, Mendota, Indian Creek, and Lena-Winslow meet at a quad meet.

Both Winnebago teams came away on top in their respective divisions, dominating the competition. Below are team results from the meet:

Boys:

1. Winnebago 90

2. Lena-Winslow 68

3. Indian Creek 57

4. Mendota 23

Girls:

1. Winnebago 115

2. Indian Creek 57

3. Lena-Winslow 51

4. Mendota 9

Here are unofficial results from some individual events:

100 meter:

Boys:

1. Eric Schiess 11.95 seconds, Winnebago

2. Lucas Woodbury 11.99 seconds, Indian Creek

3. Zach Herrmann 12.77 seconds, Indian Creek

Girls:

1. Jill Shotsberger 13.82 seconds, Indian Creek

2. Kaitlyn Frazier 14.00 seconds, Indian Creek

3. Leah Goebel 14.46 seconds, Lena-Winslow

200 meter:

Boys:

1. Lucas Woodbury 23.71 seconds, Indian Creek

2. Owen Lightfoot 23.71 seconds, Winnebago

3. Nathan Lyons 23.91 seconds, Winnebago

Girls:

1. Renee Rittmeyer 28.43 seconds, Winnebago

2. Jill Shotsberger 28.53 seconds, Indian Creek

3. Hayley Starkey 29.33 seconds, Winnebago

For more unofficial results click here.

