Four Stateline schools square off in Winnebago Quad meet

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Girls and boys track and field teams from Winnebago, Mendota, Indian Creek, and Lena-Winslow meet at a quad meet.
Both Winnebago teams came away on top in their respective divisions, dominating the competition. Below are team results from the meet:
Boys:
1. Winnebago 90
2. Lena-Winslow 68
3. Indian Creek 57
4. Mendota 23
Girls:
1. Winnebago 115
2. Indian Creek 57
3. Lena-Winslow 51
4. Mendota 9
Here are unofficial results from some individual events:
100 meter:
Boys:
1. Eric Schiess 11.95 seconds, Winnebago
2. Lucas Woodbury 11.99 seconds, Indian Creek
3. Zach Herrmann 12.77 seconds, Indian Creek
Girls:
1. Jill Shotsberger 13.82 seconds, Indian Creek
2. Kaitlyn Frazier 14.00 seconds, Indian Creek
3. Leah Goebel 14.46 seconds, Lena-Winslow
200 meter:
Boys:
1. Lucas Woodbury 23.71 seconds, Indian Creek
2. Owen Lightfoot 23.71 seconds, Winnebago
3. Nathan Lyons 23.91 seconds, Winnebago
Girls:
1. Renee Rittmeyer 28.43 seconds, Winnebago
2. Jill Shotsberger 28.53 seconds, Indian Creek
3. Hayley Starkey 29.33 seconds, Winnebago
