Dixon girls soccer dominates Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - From the very start of the game Dixon had domination on its mind. The Duchesses knocked off Winnebago 8-0.

In the first 20 minutes of the game, Dixon tallied six goals four of which were on the foot of Loyola of Chicago commit Taylor Harrison. The Duchesses did most of their damage in the first half scoring seven times before the buzzer. The win moves Dixon to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play. The loss drops the Indians to 4-2 on the year.

Next up for the Duchesses is a matchup with Stillman Valley at home Tuesday, May 11.

Winnebago will look to regroup at Byron on Tuesday as well.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.