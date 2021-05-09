Advertisement

Chinese rocket segment re-enters atmosphere above the Maldives; most debris burned up

In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B...
In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province.(Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - China’s space agency says a core segment of its biggest rocket re-entered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives and most of it has burned up early Sunday.

The Maldives is a nation of islands in the Indian Ocean that spans across the equator. It lies southwest of Sri Lanka and India, about 700 kilometres from the Asian continent’s mainland.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

