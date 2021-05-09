Advertisement

8 NIC-10 Boys Volleyball teams meet at Jefferson

By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some of the best boys volleyball teams in the NIC-10 spent their Saturday at Jefferson High School.

In the morning session, Hononegah, Jefferson, Boylan, and East met in round-robin style play. Here are the results from the early slate:

Hononegah 2, East 0

Hononegah 2, Boylan 0

Jefferson 2, Boylan 1

Jefferson 2, East 1

In the afternoon session Belvidere, Guilford, Auburn, and Harlem faced one another. Here is the results from the late games:

Guilford 2, Belvidere 0

Guilford 2, Harlem 0

Auburn 2, Harlem 0

Auburn 2, Belvidere 1

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner: 3 killed after apparently igniting black powder
Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Rockford officer denied indictment dismissal by judge
Found guilty
Murder of Rockford teen gang related, state’s attorney says
Investigators release new details about the suspect in an officer-involved crash in Rockford...
Officials say suspect involved in fatal Rockford crash was out of jail on furlough
Three cats are dead after a fire at a home in Belvidere on Friday.
Belvidere house is a near $100k loss after fire kills 3 cats

Latest News

A hot start for the Duchesses fuels a convincing conference victory.
Dixon girls soccer dominates Winnebago
Four area teams square off at Colborn Stadium.
Four Stateline schools square off in Winnebago Quad meet
Diduch spent thirteen seasons in the Stateline - ten with Forreston and three with Guilford.
Guilford Varsity Head Football Coach Denny Diduch steps down
Hononegah vs. Guilford, Baseball - May 7, 2021
Hononegah vs. Guilford, Baseball - May 7, 2021