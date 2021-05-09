8 NIC-10 Boys Volleyball teams meet at Jefferson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some of the best boys volleyball teams in the NIC-10 spent their Saturday at Jefferson High School.
In the morning session, Hononegah, Jefferson, Boylan, and East met in round-robin style play. Here are the results from the early slate:
Hononegah 2, East 0
Hononegah 2, Boylan 0
Jefferson 2, Boylan 1
Jefferson 2, East 1
In the afternoon session Belvidere, Guilford, Auburn, and Harlem faced one another. Here is the results from the late games:
Guilford 2, Belvidere 0
Guilford 2, Harlem 0
Auburn 2, Harlem 0
Auburn 2, Belvidere 1
