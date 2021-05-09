8 NIC-10 Boys Volleyball teams meet at Jefferson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some of the best boys volleyball teams in the NIC-10 spent their Saturday at Jefferson High School.

In the morning session, Hononegah, Jefferson, Boylan, and East met in round-robin style play. Here are the results from the early slate:

Hononegah 2, East 0

Hononegah 2, Boylan 0

Jefferson 2, Boylan 1

Jefferson 2, East 1

In the afternoon session Belvidere, Guilford, Auburn, and Harlem faced one another. Here is the results from the late games:

Guilford 2, Belvidere 0

Guilford 2, Harlem 0

Auburn 2, Harlem 0

Auburn 2, Belvidere 1

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.