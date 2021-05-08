Rockford Lutheran High School students support Family Peace Center, KNIB, Goodwill

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Lutheran High School students partnered with Goodwill for their April Mission of the Month to benefit Family Peace Center.

The students collected more than two tons of gently used items for Goodwill and voted to donate the money received for the goods to the Family Peace Center. Additionally, soft goods collected that were not appropriate for Goodwill resale, were gathered by Rockford Lutheran’s Eco Club who will donate them to Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful on Saturday, May 8.

“While we are a bit saddened that we aren’t able to volunteer in person as a school yet, we have continued to make a positive impact on our community. Our students donated 4,246 pounds of goods to Goodwill and voted to donate the funds we receive from Goodwill to the Family Peace Center. We enjoy watching the students take ownership of our core value of service. We have had a successful year of donations to community organizations, including Miss Carly’s, Rock River Valley Food Pantry, Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, and now Goodwill of Northern Illinois and Family Peace Center. It hasn’t always been easy this year, but our students have remained steadfast in their support of Rockford Lutheran being an engaged and positive citizen in our community,” Jessica Iasparro, Director of Service Learning and Community Engagement said.

Mary Ann Matus, Goodwill’s corporate donation manager, and Ben Bernsten, Goodwill of Northern Illinois President, came to campus on Friday, May 7 to present the student body with a certificate and check for the goods donated.

