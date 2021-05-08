‘Movers for Moms’ program collecting donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The largest franchised moving company in the U.S. is helping local moms in need. Two Men and a Truck is collecting donations as part of its annual “Movers for Moms” program.

Essential care items like toothpaste and soap will be collected at remedies for mothers living in domestic abuse or homeless shelters. The program runs each spring up to Mother’s Day. The organizers say every mom should feel special on her day, regardless of her circumstances and should know she hasn’t been forgotten.

“It’s important to give back especially right now, this has been such a hard year for all of us. So any little thing that you can do whether its buying a pack of diapers and dropping it in a box at a donation center or making a financial donation to remedies at any of the time of the year, its just so important to do that,” Shannen Eden, marketing director for Two Men and a Truck said.

Eden said each year her coworkers get so excited for this program. Her employees even offer suggestions for businesses that may be willing to help.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.