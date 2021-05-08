Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson single dose clinics in Boone County May 13, 21

At 305 West Grove St., in Poplar Grove, walk-ins are welcome for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Johnson and Johnson vaccine
Johnson and Johnson vaccine
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Health Department is offering two free COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccination clinics at the North Boone Fire District 3 Station.

At 305 West Grove St., in Poplar Grove, walk-ins are welcome for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you prefer to make an appointment, you can do so using the links below.

Thursday, May 13, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Link here. Friday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Link here.

“The fastest way we can return to normal it is to get as many shots in arms as fast as we can, and to make it easy for our residents to do that,” Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl said. “These new clinics offer extended hours to better accommodate working residents and help make the vaccine more accessible to additional residents across Boone County.”

If you need help registering, call the COVID-19 Information line at 815-547-8561 or email COVID19@boonehealth.org.

Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 5/7/2021