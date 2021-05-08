Janesville Police searching for suspect in armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

The robbery took place at 1:54 a.m. Saturday at Slicks Bar & Grill at 309 Rockport Road in Janesville.

According to police, a suspect entered the bar, showed his gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect was given money and left on foot. No one in the bar was harmed.

Currently, local police are processing the scene and starting an investigation which will include looking at video surveillance.

The suspect is described as a male between 20 to 30 years old, 6 foot tall with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and had a black face mask on.

Police are asking to contact the Janesville Police or call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.