Hononegah outlasts Guilford, hands Vikings first loss in conference

Hononegah wins on the road at Guilford.
Hononegah wins on the road at Guilford.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wabash Valley College commit Braden Sayles goes six innings striking out 11 as Hononegah beats Guilford 5-2, handing the Vikings their first loss in the NIC-10.

The Indians and Vikings traded runs in the first. Then in the third, Guilford (8-2, 6-1 NIC-10) took the lead on a Noah Goddard throwing error trying to catch Chris Pass stealing third. The throw went into left field and Pass came home to score.

Hononegah (9-2, 6-1 NIC-10) retook the lead for good on a pair of squeeze bunts in the fourth. The Indians, Vikings and Boylan are in a three-way tie for second, with Belvidere North as the lone unbeaten team in conference.

