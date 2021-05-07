Advertisement

Womanspace, Jhoole raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India

Womanspace will place their order on the morning of May 8. The public can contribute to these efforts by donating prior to 8 pm on May 7.
Experience India event: November 1, 2019
Experience India event: November 1, 2019
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During March, Womanspace and Jhoole held “Experience India,” a virtual fundraiser event, celebrating the beauty and diversity of Indian culture to raise funds for women’s empowerment, both here in Rockford and in Maheshwar, India where Jhoole is located.

Proceeds from Experience India were to be split between Jhoole and Womanspace. At that time, the COVID-19 crisis that is currently ravaging the country had not yet hit. Now, seeing the dire state of the country and the local Maheshwar community, Womanspace and Jhoole will contribute $5,000 from Jhoole’s share of the “Experience India” proceeds to purchase medical equipment for hospitals in the Maheshwar area.

The goal of “Experience India” was to raise funds for women’s empowerment. Womanspace and Jhoole believe the effort to protect the health of the Jhoole women, their families and their local community is integral to empowerment. The remainder of Jhoole’s share of funds raised will be used to support their cooperative social enterprise efforts, according to Womanspace.

Rotary District 6420 has decided to support this effort and is contributing $10,000, bringing the current total of available funds to $15,000 that will be used to purchase the specific equipment requested by Maheshwar area hospitals including oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, thermal scanners and PPE.

Womanspace will place their order on the morning of May 8. The public can contribute to these efforts by donating prior to 8 p.m. on May 7. Jhoole staff will ensure that the equipment gets to the right place and is used in an equitable way to support all patients regardless of economic status, according to Womanspace.

Donations can be made here. Donors should choose “India Covid Crisis Fund” from the dropdown menu. Womanspace guarantees that 100 percent of donations will go towards purchasing critical medical equipment, Womanspace said in an announcement Friday.

