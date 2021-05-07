Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 79 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 6.7%

The health department says 191,578 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
From the beginning of the pandemic, testing quickly became a vital step toward containment. And while vaccines have taken over the COVID conversation, testing continues to be an important part of the fight against the virus today.(kfda)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 79 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,000 as of Friday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 470. The seven-day positivity rate is now 6.7 percent. The health department says 191,578 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican –  are currently providing in-patient care for 60 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Thursday’s number of 65. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Monday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

