Weekend rains appearing a bit more likely as drought conditions worsen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Below normal temperatures grabbed weather headlines in the Stateline for a third consecutive day Thursday, and things may get worse before they get better. Another infiltration of chilly, Canadian air is on the move, and is likely to produce even cooler temperatures Friday, despite the presence of nearly wall-to-wall sunshine. Northwesterly breezes blowing up to 20 miles per hour will keep temperatures from reaching much above 60° Friday afternoon. Surely, some outlying locales will fail to even reach the 60° mark.

Winds are to quickly die down Friday evening as high pressure slides directly overhead. The combination of those two ingredients will allow temperatures to cool down quickly, likely resulting in the development of rather widespread frost early Saturday morning.

It won’t likely be the only time frost is part of our meteorological conversation in coming days. Cooler air’s to remain in place well into next week, and it’s our thought that patchy frost is a possibility Sunday night into Monday and then again a night later.

You’ll notice that frost is not a part of the equation Saturday night into early Sunday morning. That’s because an abundance of cloudiness is expected as a rather impressive storm system swings in our direction. The day will start off innocently enough, though. In fact, a good deal of sunshine is expected for at least the first half of the day.

Clouds will gather quickly and overspread the area in the afternoon, with showers potentially arriving as early as dinnertime.

As the evening progresses, we’re to expect rain becoming more widespread, though at this juncture we don’t see it being particularly heavy in nature.

We look to see at least a handful of hours of light rain Saturday night before the wet weather begins to pivot a bit to the south Sunday morning.

While showers may continue in spots Sunday morning, especially along and south of Interstate 88, most of us should be drying out by the midway point of our Mother’s Day. That said, we’ll keep clouds in tow for the remainder of the day, and a chilly northeasterly breeze will keep temperatures in the middle 50s.

It’s still our thought that the heaviest rains are to fall south of our immediate area, though computer forecast models have exhibited a slight northward trend in the storm’s track. Further adjustments northward may mean a bit more generous rainfall here, though that remains to be seen. Any rain is to be welcomed with open arms, as the drought situation continues to worsen over much of the Midwest, including much of the Stateline. The entire state of Michigan is now in a Moderate Drought, and an increasingly larger section of Illinois and Wisconsin has seen the Moderate Drought expand as well.

Thursday’s release of the latest U.S. Drought Monitor reveals that 12 percent of the Land of Lincoln is considered to be in Moderate Drought, nearly double the percentage in last week’s issuance. What’s more, the Moderate Drought has entered the Stateline, covering parts of Winnebago and Ogle Counties and entirely blanketing Boone, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties. All of Rock and Walworth Counties are in Moderate Drought as well as the northeastern third of Green County in Wisconsin.

While generous rainfall from this Mother’s Day Weekend storm wouldn’t reverse our drought predicament, it’s safe to say it’s needed more than it has been in a long, long time.

