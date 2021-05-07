Advertisement

Walk-in vaccine clinic in Rockford Friday

Those under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by an parent or legal guardian.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, May 7, with no appointment needed.

The vaccines will be available to all Illinoisans, ages 16 and older from from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Community Vaccination Site at the former K-Mart at 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd.

Those under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by an parent or legal guardian. Please bring a photo ID.

