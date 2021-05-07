Advertisement

U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls for immediate end to $300 extra unemployment benefit

It argues the boost in government aid is giving some recipients less incentive to look for work.
May. 7, 2021
(AP) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling for Washington to immediately stop paying out-of-work Americans an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits.

It argues the boost in government aid is giving some recipients less incentive to look for work.  

The business group said Friday that the supplemental unemployment benefit, part of the Biden administration’s efforts to support the pandemic-ravaged economy, results in about one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment pay than they earned when they were employed.

The statement follows the release of a report showing the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs than expected in April.

