Stateline reacts to move into ‘bridge phase’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From restaurant owners to tourism experts, down to the everyday Rockford resident, the anticipation level is growing as the state begins to bridge to life without restrictions.

“Try to get tickets to a concert and go out to the bar,” Rockford resident Emma Mcnabb said.

“I’m anxious to get back on a plane and travel again,” Rockford resident Doc Slafkosky said.

The Stateline is lifting the lid on many restrictions as Illinois crosses the bridge phase on May 14.

“Across the board we’re seeing increases in capacity which is really important to small businesses to attractions to restaurants,” Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO John Groh said.

Octane owner Patrick Alberto says the five percent increase in capacity will make a difference, but he looks forward to the day where his dining room is full.

“It’ll be elation, it’s going to feel great,” Alberto said.

The move forward also brings some clarity in a push to bring large-scale events back to the region.

“I think it does give planners direction on where the state will be a month from now and a couple of months from now,” Groh said.

Governor JB Pritzker announced the state could enter phase 5 on June 11 if key covid metrics stay on track. It would open the door for summer events to return in a big way. Rockton’s Old Settlers Days which kicks off June 17.

“We’re really excited to come into the bridge phase and possibly phase 5 we’ve been planning for Old Settlers Days for what feels like two years,” Old Settlers Days Entertainment Chair John Peterson said.

Bridge phase caps Old Settlers Days at around four thousand people, while phase five means all systems go, but no matter the phase this event will return.

“We’re prepared to have the event whether we’re in bridge phase, phase five, even phase four,” Peterson said.

On the list of performers this year is Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen, Riley Green and Gabby Barrett.

