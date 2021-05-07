Seniors experiencing sensory loss

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 80 percent of all older adults live with some form of sensory loss, the concerns that come with it run high.

Combining that with the pandemic adds to the potential for social isolation, which can, in turn, diminish the overall quality of life for people as they reach their twilight years.

Owner of Rockford Home Instead, Dan Woodka, talked with WIFR to discuss the topic and guide us through an aging simulation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.