Sand Park Pool to reopen for first time since 2018

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another Stateline attraction will soon be ready to welcome back guests. After being closed for the last three years, Sand Park Pool is set to open just in time for summer.

In 2018, the pool shut down after the Rockford Park District could not afford to make the necessary repairs. It was set to reopen last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the park district to close all of its public pools. State Senator Steve Stadleman helped secure $260,000 that will go toward making critical upgrades to Sand Park Pool, including waterslide improvements and the installation of new pool liners and chemical controls.

“Pools are part of the fabric of neighborhoods and community,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine, “and to be able to be out here this summer and hear the laughter and the screams of the kids plays, splashing, learning how to swim, meeting their buddies, having birthday parties, that’s just park district 101, so we are just so excited.”

Sand Park Pool is set to open June 12. The other two park district pools, Alpine and Harkins, are scheduled to open June 19. All three will require online reservations for two hour blocks of time.

