Advertisement

Rockford Promise scholar celebration

Scholarship recipient Shemar Lewis is heading to Northern Illinois University this fall and said it truly took a village to get him to achieve his goals.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After months of applications, the Rockford Promise class of 2021 prepares to say goodbye to high school, in a special celebration at East High School on Friday.

106 RPS 205 seniors received full tuition scholarships this year, with 60 E-Rabs joining the ranks. Honoring their achievements in the face of incredible changed during the pandemic, city leaders, including Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, shared their hopes for the graduates.

Scholarship recipient Shemar Lewis is heading to Northern Illinois University this fall and said it truly took a village to get him to achieve his goals.

“It was a consistent grind. My mom and my dad, she’s right there, she stayed on my case. They stayed on me all day, every day. Being an athlete makes you want to work harder and push harder and stuff like that. Being a football athlete especially, shout out to Coach Griffin, he pushed me a lot too,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner: 3 killed after apparently igniting black powder
Found guilty
Murder of Rockford teen gang related, state’s attorney says
He is currently in custody and enroute to the Winnebago County Jail.
Man arrested after refusing to get out of semi truck in Cherry Valley
Ogle County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a serious accident in the area of...
Crash in Rochelle diverts traffic Thursday morning
Damaged roof
Dilapidated downtown Rockford property draws public safety concerns

Latest News

Johnson and Johnson vaccine
Johnson & Johnson single dose clinics in Boone County May 13, 21
Rockford Lutheran
Rockford Lutheran High School students support Family Peace Center, KNIB, Goodwill
Two Men and a Truck crews help deliver items to shelters for "Movers for Moms."
‘Movers for Moms’ program collecting donations
Honoring hospice nurses
Honoring hospice nurses in the Stateline
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 5/7/2021