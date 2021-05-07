Rockford Promise scholar celebration

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After months of applications, the Rockford Promise class of 2021 prepares to say goodbye to high school, in a special celebration at East High School on Friday.

106 RPS 205 seniors received full tuition scholarships this year, with 60 E-Rabs joining the ranks. Honoring their achievements in the face of incredible changed during the pandemic, city leaders, including Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, shared their hopes for the graduates.

Scholarship recipient Shemar Lewis is heading to Northern Illinois University this fall and said it truly took a village to get him to achieve his goals.

“It was a consistent grind. My mom and my dad, she’s right there, she stayed on my case. They stayed on me all day, every day. Being an athlete makes you want to work harder and push harder and stuff like that. Being a football athlete especially, shout out to Coach Griffin, he pushed me a lot too,” Lewis said.

