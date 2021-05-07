Advertisement

Rockford officer denied indictment dismissal by judge

Thurmond initially tried to have his case dismissed in April.
Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Department officer Eric Thurmond had his motion to dismiss an indictment of criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint from May 2019 denied by a judge.

Thurmond initially tried to have his case dismissed in April. He is expected in court again on May 13 at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 317 with Judge Debra D. Schafer.

