Rockford officer denied indictment dismissal by judge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Department officer Eric Thurmond had his motion to dismiss an indictment of criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint from May 2019 denied by a judge.

Thurmond initially tried to have his case dismissed in April. He is expected in court again on May 13 at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 317 with Judge Debra D. Schafer.

