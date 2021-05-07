Rockford man to serve life in prison for 2018 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Rockford man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2018 murder.

Sanchez Curry was sentenced to natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Judge Joseph G. McGraw for first degree murder. Curry had previously been found guilty on June 13, 2019, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 23, 2018, Winnebago County deputies were sent to the area of Great Oaks apartment complex at 4801 Linden Rd. Anton Harris was found shot at the scene and eventually died.

Detectives named Devontae Wrancher as a suspect. A witness to the murder picked Wrancher out of a photo lineup as the person that Harris was talking to when he was shot. Wrancher’s phone was examined and data from the phone showed that calls were made to a certain number prior to the murder and then after the murder. This phone number belonged to Sanchez Curry, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

An examination of the phone number’s GPS coordinates showed that the phone was around 4801 Linden Rd. around the time of the murder. Deputies searched Curry’s residence and found bullets of the same brand as the casings found at the scene.

Curry is required to serve 100 percent of his sentence. Wrancher was previously sentenced to 50 years in the Department of Corrections at 100 percent for first degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.