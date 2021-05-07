Rockford City Market looks forward to 2021 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting May 21, Rockford City Market will return in a big way, with more vendors and more service.

The market will feature an expanded footprint, which will close State Street every Friday from Wyman to First Street. It gives vendors more space to sell and visitors more space to enjoy the market.

As the state transitions into the Bridge Phase, it will allow thousands of people to flood the downtown district. Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says once the state enters Phase 5, things will expand but those at the market may still need a mask.

“Phase Five really is what we will pre pandemic normal right no capacity limits full open everything running as it did before the pandemic. Now, there may be some masking requirements, some kind on that but in general, some of those things like the kinds of capacity limits that we set before will not apply in Phase 5,” Dr. Martell said.

