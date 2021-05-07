Advertisement

Rockford City Market looks forward to 2021 season

The market will feature an expanded footprint, which will close State Street every Friday from Wyman to First Street.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting May 21, Rockford City Market will return in a big way, with more vendors and more service.

The market will feature an expanded footprint, which will close State Street every Friday from Wyman to First Street. It gives vendors more space to sell and visitors more space to enjoy the market.

As the state transitions into the Bridge Phase, it will allow thousands of people to flood the downtown district. Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says once the state enters Phase 5, things will expand but those at the market may still need a mask.

“Phase Five really is what we will pre pandemic normal right no capacity limits full open everything running as it did before the pandemic. Now, there may be some masking requirements, some kind on that but in general, some of those things like the kinds of capacity limits that we set before will not apply in Phase 5,” Dr. Martell said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is currently in custody and enroute to the Winnebago County Jail.
Man arrested after refusing to get out of semi truck in Cherry Valley
Police lights
Coroner: 3 killed after apparently igniting black powder
Ogle County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a serious accident in the area of...
Crash in Rochelle diverts traffic Thursday morning
Found guilty
Murder of Rockford teen gang related, state’s attorney says
Damaged roof
Dilapidated downtown Rockford property draws public safety concerns

Latest News

From the beginning of the pandemic, testing quickly became a vital step toward containment. And...
Winnebago Co. adds 79 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 6.7%
((AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Walk-in vaccine clinic in Rockford Friday
U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls for immediate end to $300 extra unemployment benefit
Experience India event: November 1, 2019
Womanspace, Jhoole raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India