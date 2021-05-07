Advertisement

Oregon seniors sign their letters of intent to play at the next level

By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Oregon High School celebrated nearly a dozen seniors athletes making their college commitments official.

Of the 11 to make their were a couple of football players. Hawks quarterback Breccan Berns signed to play the same position for the 2019 NCAA DIII National Champion North Central College.

“I was really drawn into the whole program’s atmosphere,” said Berns. “It’s just, everyone’s really focused on getting better and not just on the field but off the field so that was really neat.”

His teammate Adam Glendening will play football in the same conference, signing with Augustana College out of Rock Island. The two were recently named to the Big Northern All-Conference team.

After competing in six different varsity sports during her time at Oregon, Ella Martin has decided to play volleyball at Benedictine University in Lisle.

“I really liked the area. It was not too far, not too close,” explained Martin. “Really had everything I looked for and just it reminded me a lot of here in the environment and coaching staff I had in high school it seemed like it would carry over into college, which I really liked.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged roof
Dilapidated downtown Rockford property draws public safety concerns
Ogle County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a serious accident in the area of...
Crash in Rochelle diverts traffic Thursday morning
He is currently in custody and enroute to the Winnebago County Jail.
Man arrested after refusing to get out of semi truck in Cherry Valley
Rockford men charged, at large after Soto’s Jewelry 2020 burglary
Rockford Man Charged with Reckless Homicide
Woman killed, Rockford man charged with reckless homicide after crash

Latest News

Markarious "Biggie" Luster signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Clarke University.
East’s “Biggie” Luster signs with Clarke University
Hononegah anglers hold up four bass at this year's IHSA Bass Fishing Sectional on Pierce Lake.
Durand wins first IHSA Bass Fishing Sectional at Pierce Lake
Freeport girls soccer continues to be at the top of the table in the NIC-10. The Lady Pretzels...
Freeport continues conference clean sheet streak with 1-0 win over Hononegah
Boylan huddles up during a timeout in its match against Guilford. The Titans are now 2-1 after...
Boylan boys volleyball knocks off Guilford in straight sets