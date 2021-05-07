Oregon seniors sign their letters of intent to play at the next level

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Oregon High School celebrated nearly a dozen seniors athletes making their college commitments official.

Of the 11 to make their were a couple of football players. Hawks quarterback Breccan Berns signed to play the same position for the 2019 NCAA DIII National Champion North Central College.

“I was really drawn into the whole program’s atmosphere,” said Berns. “It’s just, everyone’s really focused on getting better and not just on the field but off the field so that was really neat.”

His teammate Adam Glendening will play football in the same conference, signing with Augustana College out of Rock Island. The two were recently named to the Big Northern All-Conference team.

After competing in six different varsity sports during her time at Oregon, Ella Martin has decided to play volleyball at Benedictine University in Lisle.

“I really liked the area. It was not too far, not too close,” explained Martin. “Really had everything I looked for and just it reminded me a lot of here in the environment and coaching staff I had in high school it seemed like it would carry over into college, which I really liked.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.