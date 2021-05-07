Advertisement

More than $57K in federal funding for Freeport Head Start program

Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency in Freeport will get $57,184.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) announced a total of $547,162 in federal funding from the from the Department of Health and Human Services for local Head Start programs in Rock Island, Peoria, Freeport and Rock Falls.

“Head Start programs make a huge impact in our communities by helping families get the resources they need to provide our children with a strong foundation,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “I’m pleased to announce this federal funding will be invested in our children’s future.”

Head Start promotes school readiness for young children from underserved families by providing programming to enhance their cognitive, social and emotional development from birth to age five, according to the announcement from Rep. Bustos.

Head Start Funding Includes:

  • Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency in Freeport: $57,184
  • Tri-County Opportunities Council in Rock Falls: $190,513
  • Rock Island-Milan School District in Rock Island: $89,990
  • Peoria Citizens for Economic Opportunity in Peoria: $209,475

