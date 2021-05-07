Advertisement

Janesville man donates $15,000 to NAMI Rock County

Check presentation to NAMI Rocky County members. (Left to right): Holly Sieren, Volunteer and...
Check presentation to NAMI Rocky County members. (Left to right): Holly Sieren, Volunteer and Instructor, Ishanti Harris, Intern; Lindsay Stevens, Executive Director, Matt Krueger, Financial Advisor, Northwestern Mutual – Janesville, Steve Psfingsten, Treasurer; and Tina Egger, Volunteer.(NAMI Rock County)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - May is national Mental Health Awareness month and a Janesville man is paying it forward to an organization that supported him and his family as they coped with unthinkable loss.

Matthew Krueger’s brother died in 2005 after struggling with mental health issues. He learned about the work the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) does in Rock County and knew he wanted to be part of the mission.

The organization provides support and education to families impacted by mental health issues. Krueger now serves as the President of the NAMI Rock County board.

He recently received Northwestern Mutual’s 2021 Community Service Award and was awarded a $15,000 grant for NAMI. Krueger also works as a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual.

The funds will support “Raise Your Voice”, a teen peer support program in certain Rock County high schools. This assists schools that are especially in need of additional resources to help students dealing with mental health issues.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is currently in custody and enroute to the Winnebago County Jail.
Man arrested after refusing to get out of semi truck in Cherry Valley
Police lights
Coroner: 3 killed after apparently igniting black powder
Ogle County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a serious accident in the area of...
Crash in Rochelle diverts traffic Thursday morning
Found guilty
Murder of Rockford teen gang related, state’s attorney says
Damaged roof
Dilapidated downtown Rockford property draws public safety concerns

Latest News

City Market 2021 Season
Rockford City Market looks forward to 2021 season
From the beginning of the pandemic, testing quickly became a vital step toward containment. And...
Winnebago Co. adds 79 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 6.7%
((AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Walk-in vaccine clinic in Rockford Friday
U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls for immediate end to $300 extra unemployment benefit
Experience India event: November 1, 2019
Womanspace, Jhoole raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India