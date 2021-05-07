Janesville man donates $15,000 to NAMI Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - May is national Mental Health Awareness month and a Janesville man is paying it forward to an organization that supported him and his family as they coped with unthinkable loss.

Matthew Krueger’s brother died in 2005 after struggling with mental health issues. He learned about the work the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) does in Rock County and knew he wanted to be part of the mission.

The organization provides support and education to families impacted by mental health issues. Krueger now serves as the President of the NAMI Rock County board.

He recently received Northwestern Mutual’s 2021 Community Service Award and was awarded a $15,000 grant for NAMI. Krueger also works as a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual.

The funds will support “Raise Your Voice”, a teen peer support program in certain Rock County high schools. This assists schools that are especially in need of additional resources to help students dealing with mental health issues.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.