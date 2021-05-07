IDPH: 3,321 new cases of COVID-19, 36 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,321 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 36 additional deaths on Friday.

The deaths reported Friday are:

- Boone County: 1 male 60′s

- Clark County: 1 female 80′s

- Cook County: 2 females 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 4 females 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 2 males 70′s, 3 males 80′s, 2 males 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50′s

- Franklin County: 1 male 50′s

- Fulton County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s

- Grundy County: 1 male 40s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 70′s

- Knox County: 1 female 90′s

- Lake County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 70′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s

- Macon County: 1 male 80′s

- Monroe County: 1 male 70′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 60′s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Will County: 2 males 50′s

- Williamson County: 1 female 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,351,497 cases, including 22,171 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,005 specimens for a total of 23,204,489. As of Thursday night, 1,977 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 464 patients were in the ICU and 239 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 30 to May 6 is 3.1 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 30 to May 6 is 3.7 percent.

A total of 9,719,958 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday at midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,750 doses. Thursday, 73,526 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Vaccination data posted on the IDPH website include vaccines administered in Illinois and are pulled from the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website includes both federal and state vaccination efforts and represents not only vaccines administered in Illinois, but vaccines administered to Illinois residents while in a different state. As a result, CDC’s percentage for those receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine is higher than the state’s percentage.

