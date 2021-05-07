Honoring hospice nurses in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - National Nurses Week gives us a chance to highlight and thanks those people who care for us at our worst and our best. Hospice care nurses have stood by their patients through the pandemic.

RN Pamela Moore became a nurse wit Northern Illinois Hospice a little more than 2 years ago. She and her coworkers make sure their patients are treated with dignity and as comfortable as possible before they pass. Moore said many people ask her why she chose to be a hospice nurse, which is so different than other types of nurses, but she feels it’s a true calling.

“It’s hard work but oh my god, its so worth it. the journey you get to take with the patient and the bond that you form with the patient and their family, and just knowing that you were able to walk with them through their final journey,” Moore said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, there are more than 1.4 million hospice patients in the U.S.

