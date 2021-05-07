Advertisement

Kingston Elementary special education teacher receives statewide Golden Apple award

Maddi Bodine is one of 10 teachers in Illinois to earn statewide honors
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Kingston, Ill. (WIFR) - One local elementary school teacher is presented the most prestigious award for teaching in the state of Illinois.

Pre-K Special Education teacher Maddi Bodine of Kingston Elementary is one of 10 teachers statewide out of 708 applicants to be awarded the Golden Apple. The entire Kingston Elementary student body showed their support for Miss Maddi by cheering and holding up signs expressing their gratitude. Bodine says she had no idea that she was getting award and was in complete shock when she walked outside.

“These kids are everything, they’re why we do what we do. They have brought us through the pandemic, they brighten our day and our classroom.”

