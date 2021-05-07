FIRST ALERT: Frost returns before rain chances arrive for Mother’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Capping off a cooler week will be continued cooler conditions and some rainy times as well. Unfortunately, this comes just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday and I’d suggest moving any plans to celebrate inside.

First, Frost returns to the Stateline overnight and into Saturday morning. We’ll have all of the ingredients in place for this to occur. A Frost Advisory is in place from Midnight to 8 a.m. Saturday as shortly after sunrise, the near-freezing temperatures will quickly go away. You will need to keep an eye on your plants in the coming days as once again Sunday night and Monday night we’ll approach low temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s.

Skies will be clearing, temperatures will drop and winds will calm down for frost formation. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A Frost Advisory goes in place at midnight for Saturday morning for the entire Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Friday night and Saturday morning aren't the only chances for frost. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will be dry and increasing clouds will be around late. Highs once again in the upper 50s to near 60. We’ll remain dry through early Saturday evening then showers will move into the region after sunset.

As we head into Saturday night, slightly heavier and steady showers set up around the Stateline. The most likely spots for a soaking are near and south of I-88 for the weekend. North of I-88, including Rockford, the rain will be lighter but still remaining steady into Sunday morning.

It’s possible that we may be cold enough Sunday morning that a few snowflakes can mix in but those chances remain quite low at this time. We’ll have to watch temperatures and the track of the low to see. Mother’s Day will start with the rain but it will be out before lunchtime. The rest of Sunday will be dry and somewhat cloudy, even a tad breezy in spots. Temperatures only get into the middle 50′s. Breezy northeast winds gust up to 30 mph and add to the chill in the air. So be sure to keep your Mother’s Day plans inside, otherwise, be sure to bundle up somewhat.

Yes, a few snowflakes are possible for Sunday morning. The chances are low but track and temperatures will be key. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of the rain will be south of Rockford and will be around through Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Areas near and south of I-88 look to get the bulk of the weekend rain. Over one inch of rainfall is possible, and the area needs it! Drought conditions are in place near and east of I-39. Further north, around a quarter to half an inch of rain is looking likely.

Most of the heavy rain will fall places I-88 south for the weekend. Some of the models give Rockford no rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We get a break from the chilly and rainy weather, eventually. Monday brings back sunshine but stays in the upper 50′s. We warm a couple of degrees each day from there. Temperatures return to the middle 60′s by Wednesday and 70s return by next Friday.

