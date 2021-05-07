Fire destroys vacant mobile home in South Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire destroyed a vacant mobile home in the 200 block of Townline Rd. in South Beloit Friday afternoon.

Crews said the house was fully engulfed in flames by the times they got to the scene. Rockton, South Beloit and the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Districts helped put out the blaze.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was undetermined.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.