Advertisement

Fire destroys vacant mobile home in South Beloit

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was undetermined.
Rockton Fire Protection District
Rockton Fire Protection District(Rockton Fire Protection District)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire destroyed a vacant mobile home in the 200 block of Townline Rd. in South Beloit Friday afternoon.

Crews said the house was fully engulfed in flames by the times they got to the scene. Rockton, South Beloit and the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Districts helped put out the blaze.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was undetermined.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner: 3 killed after apparently igniting black powder
Found guilty
Murder of Rockford teen gang related, state’s attorney says
He is currently in custody and enroute to the Winnebago County Jail.
Man arrested after refusing to get out of semi truck in Cherry Valley
Ogle County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a serious accident in the area of...
Crash in Rochelle diverts traffic Thursday morning
Damaged roof
Dilapidated downtown Rockford property draws public safety concerns

Latest News

Johnson and Johnson vaccine
Johnson & Johnson single dose clinics in Boone County May 13, 21
Rockford Lutheran
Rockford Lutheran High School students support Family Peace Center, KNIB, Goodwill
Two Men and a Truck crews help deliver items to shelters for "Movers for Moms."
‘Movers for Moms’ program collecting donations
Honoring hospice nurses
Honoring hospice nurses in the Stateline
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 5/7/2021