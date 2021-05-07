Advertisement

Fallen officers honored in Springfield

First time officers killed in the line of duty have been honored since 2019
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINDFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement from throughout the state converged on Springfield to pay their respects to all the women and men in blue who lost their lives while protecting and serving.

Since last year’s event was cancelled, this marks the first peace officers memorial service to honor the 16 officers killed in the line of duty since the start of 2019. That includes McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner who was shot and killed outside a Rockford hotel in March 2019, and ISP Trooper Brooke Jones Story who was killed as the result of a Scott’s Law violation near Freeport in the same month.

Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs said in a statement, “We live in a country with police officers who are proud to serve and protect our community knowing that what they do will risk their own safety. A country with men and women willing to help the most vulnerable, even though not everyone will appreciate or even acknowledge their sacrifice.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is currently in custody and enroute to the Winnebago County Jail.
Man arrested after refusing to get out of semi truck in Cherry Valley
Ogle County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a serious accident in the area of...
Crash in Rochelle diverts traffic Thursday morning
Damaged roof
Dilapidated downtown Rockford property draws public safety concerns
Found guilty
Mora found guilty in death of Rockford teen
Rockford men charged, at large after Soto’s Jewelry 2020 burglary

Latest News

Violations of ICE detention standards found at Illinois jail
Violations of ICE detention standards found at Illinois jail
Police lights
3 dead after black powder device explodes near Illinois park
Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Rockford officer denied indictment dismissal by judge
Pool was set to reopen last year, but pandemic pushed plans back
Sand Park Pool to reopen for first time since 2018