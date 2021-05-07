Fallen officers honored in Springfield

SPRINDFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement from throughout the state converged on Springfield to pay their respects to all the women and men in blue who lost their lives while protecting and serving.

Since last year’s event was cancelled, this marks the first peace officers memorial service to honor the 16 officers killed in the line of duty since the start of 2019. That includes McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner who was shot and killed outside a Rockford hotel in March 2019, and ISP Trooper Brooke Jones Story who was killed as the result of a Scott’s Law violation near Freeport in the same month.

Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs said in a statement, “We live in a country with police officers who are proud to serve and protect our community knowing that what they do will risk their own safety. A country with men and women willing to help the most vulnerable, even though not everyone will appreciate or even acknowledge their sacrifice.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.