East’s “Biggie” Luster signs with Clarke University

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Only a small percentage of high school athletes will go on to play at the next level. East’s Markarious “Biggie” Luster will get that opportunity at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.

Luster officially signed his letter of intent to play for the Pride. The E-Rab senior will get to go to Clarke on a full-ride scholarship of more than $35,000 per year. At the NAIA level, only one player per year can receive a scholarship offer like that.

“I’m feeling happy. I’m very calm now because my nerves have calmed down, but it’s just very exciting,” said Luster. “I almost cried a little bit. But I know it’s all worth it in the end.”

Luster said this year was “an emotional ride”, with COVID making things difficult for high school seniors. During the shortened season, Luster averaged nearly 16 points and six rebounds per game. He was named the NIC-10 boys MVP and added to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State Team in Class 4A. He led the E-Rabs to their second conference title in three years.

“All the hard work I put in, is just for this, for this time, for this moment.”

The hard work did not go unnoticed. Clarke head assistant coach and Belvidere native Brandon Schwebke knew getting Luster into the program was a big addition.

“He was looking at a couple other schools. We put a little pressure on him,” explained Schwebke. “I think he’s extremely happy. He came on his visit, had a great time with the guys and he loved our staff. He’s going to be an impact player from the start. We’re excited for him.”

