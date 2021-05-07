Advertisement

Durand wins first IHSA Bass Fishing Sectional at Pierce Lake

Hononegah anglers hold up four bass at this year's IHSA Bass Fishing Sectional on Pierce Lake.
Hononegah anglers hold up four bass at this year's IHSA Bass Fishing Sectional on Pierce Lake.
By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite the morning rain, 14 boats took to the waters of Pierce Lake at Rock Cut State Park on Thursday for one of this year’s IHSA Bass Fishing sectionals. Durand won its first sectional plaque, outweighing the competition with a total weight of 12.96 lbs.

Durand senior angler John Erickson had the “Big Bass” of the tournament, coming in at a whopping 4.98 lbs. This is the second time the Bulldogs have qualified for state, after finishing third in 2015.

Advancing Teams

  1. Durand #1 - 12.96 lbs.
  2. Hononegah #2 - 12.26 lbs.
  3. Guilford #1 - 10.22 lbs.

Alternate Team

  • South Beloit #1 - 9.96 (beat North Boone in a tiebreaker with the largest bass)

