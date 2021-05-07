Chilly for Mother’s Day Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today but chilly with north northwest winds 15 - 20 MPH. Highs will reach the upper 50′s. Clear and cold tonight with areas of frost developing while temperatures drop to the mid to low 30′s. Increasing clouds on Saturday with highs back in the upper 50′s. Chances of showers develop after 7-8 and could linger into Sunday. Mother’s Day will remain chilly with highs in the mid 50′s. A slow warming trend to begin by the middle of next week.

