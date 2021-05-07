Advertisement

3 dead after black powder device explodes near Illinois park

The victims’ names have not been released.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH UTICA, Ill. (AP) — Three people have died after a black powder device exploded along a bank of the Illinois River in the northern part of the state, authorities said.

First responders were called to an area west of the Starved Rock State Park boat ramp where they they discovered three dead males around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

“With assistance from the (Illinois) State Police, the Kane County Bomb Squad Unit & the FBI, it was determined that the individuals appeared to have ignited a type of black powder substance along an area near the river bank,” LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said.

The three died from injuries they received in the explosion, Ploch said. Autopsies were planned.

The victims’ names have not been released. The explosion occurred about 75 miles southwest of Chicago.

