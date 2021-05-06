Winnebago Co. adds 30 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 7.2%

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 30 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 30,921 as of Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 470. The seven-day positivity rate is now 7.2 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 190,800 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 65 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Wednesday’s number of 79. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Friday afternoon.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

