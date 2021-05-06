Week’s second rain event to commence overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though temperatures Wednesday may have been a bit chilly to some, especially in comparison to last weekend’s warmth, it turned out to be a pleasant day thanks to the abundant sunshine featured and much tamer winds. Though incoming clouds may obscure it some, our sunset Wednesday evening’s to take place at exactly 8:00pm, and will do so at or after 8:00 for the next 100 days.

If you’re enjoying the longer evening outdoors, you’ll want to be sure to cover up your patio furniture or bring in the cushions. The incoming clouds are associated with an upper level disturbance set to bring our area the second rainfall event of the week.

There won’t be any issues here this evening, as model projections don’t send rain into our area until well after midnight. We’re projecting an arrival of the wet weather in the 3:00 to 5:00am window Thursday morning.

A few hours of rain are to be expected, and modest impacts on our morning commute are a distinct possibility. Be sure to have your low beam headlights illuminated Thursday morning, even while there’s daylight.

Rain should shut off rather quickly by mid to late morning, and mixed sunshine may appear as early as the midday hours. That said, some residual sprinkles can’t be entirely ruled out.

It’s more and more likely we’ll see increasing amounts of sunshine later in the day Thursday, though northerly breezes will restrict temperatures to the lower 60s, a few notches cooler than Wednesday.

Friday’s to see much more in the way of sunshine for most, if not the entirety of the day. Again, though, temperatures will still be in for a struggle thanks to the northwesterly winds expected to blow with increased gusto.

For the past several days, our focus has been centered on a potentially windy, wet storm to affect our area for a good chunk of our Mother’s Day weekend. Our eyes remain locked on that system and its potential impacts here, which now appear to be increasingly benign. After a sunny day Saturday, clouds will gather Saturday night and overspread our area later in the evening.

Showers won’t flirt with our immediate area until early Sunday morning, though the latest projections have been pushing the activity farther to the south of us, perhaps sparing us of any precipitation of note.

In fact, even during the daytime hours, model projections keep rainfall at bay. That said, there’ll be no escaping the clouds and the chilly northeasterly breezes that will be blowing, restricting temperatures to the middle and upper 50s for highs. It’s still too early to pull rain chances out of the forecast for the weekend entirely, especially considering it would take just a subtle adjustment northward in the storm’s track to place heavier rains back in our area. It’s a situation worth continued monitoring, and that we will.

The southward shift in this storm track has dashed hopes somewhat that we’d be heading toward a pattern that’d bring us more needed rainfall. In fact, longer range projections have pivoted rather abruptly. Just yesterday, the Climate Prediction Center’s 6 to 10 day outlook placed elevated chances of seeing above normal precipitation. Today’s outlook is a rather significant about face.

Averaging a series of reliable computer forecast models often offers a decent representation of the expected rainfall to occur over a certain time period. It’s an exercise we perform regularly to get an idea of what we can expect over a period of time. In this case, we averaged projected rains to occur over the coming ten days, and found two out of three reliable models suggest rainfall tallies will come in well below normal, while the most bullish generates only a slightly above normal total. An average of the three model solutions suggests less that three-quarters of an inch is to come over the next ten days. Historically speaking, we should see about 1.2″ of rain during that period.

Should this drier scenario come to fruition, it’d only worsen an increasingly worrisome drought situation that is evolving over much of the State of Illinois, including the Stateline.

