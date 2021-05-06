Summerfest releases lineup for 2021 festival

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee’s annual Summerfest announced their 2021 festival lineup this morning, with a mix of new and old as headliners.

Some of the first names on the list are the Jonas Brothers and Dave Matthews Band. The Jonas Brothers will kick off the festival’s second weekend starting September 8, while Dave Matthews Band will start the last weekend on September 15.

There are still some gaps in the schedule as well.

HERE. WE. GO. Your long-awaited 2021 festival lineup presented by @amfam. See you in September! Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/WuQZx2Kyqe pic.twitter.com/j9DenCyHm4 — Summerfest (@Summerfest) May 6, 2021

Some other big names joining the lineup are Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band.

Tickets are now on sale, prices start at $57.

The festival runs on three weekends in September.

Starting the weekend of September 2, and ending on the weekend of September 16.

