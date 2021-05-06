Advertisement

Summerfest releases lineup for 2021 festival

(KFYR)
By Bremen Keasey
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee’s annual Summerfest announced their 2021 festival lineup this morning, with a mix of new and old as headliners.

Some of the first names on the list are the Jonas Brothers and Dave Matthews Band. The Jonas Brothers will kick off the festival’s second weekend starting September 8, while Dave Matthews Band will start the last weekend on September 15.

There are still some gaps in the schedule as well.

Some other big names joining the lineup are Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band.

Tickets are now on sale, prices start at $57.

The festival runs on three weekends in September.

Starting the weekend of September 2, and ending on the weekend of September 16.

