Crash in Rochelle diverts traffic Thursday morning

Police advise to avoid the area while they investigate.
Ogle County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a serious accident in the area of Illinois Route 251 and Bethel Road.(Jamal Smalls)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a serious accident in the area of Illinois Route 251 and Bethel Road.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, Ogle County officials took to Facebook to alert the public to a serious crash in Rochelle. Police advise to avoid the area while they investigate.

Posted by Ogle County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Details are limited at this time. 23 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

