Rockford small businesses get $10K grants from Verizon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three Rockford small businesses each received a $10,000 small business grant from Verizon, according to an announcement from Verizon.

Janine Lamb, Royalty Nail and Hair Salon and Seabreeze Non Emergency Medical Transportation were recipients of the recent Verizon grant. These grants are part of a larger, $10 million commitment Verizon made to small businesses during this year’s Super Bowl.

Verizon partnered with the Local Initiatives Support Coalition to distribute grants throughout the 50 states and Puerto Rico. In this round, 910 small businesses each received $10,000 Verizon grants that can help them meet payroll, pay rent and cover additional immediate operational needs. Of the 910 grant recipients, 94 percent are owned by people of color — 63 percent Black-owned — 80 percent are women-owned; and 87 percent are businesses in low- to moderate-income communities, according to Verizon.

