Rockford men charged, at large after Soto’s Jewelry 2020 burglary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford men have been charged with burglary in connection to the burglary of Soto’s Jewelry on May 30, 2020.

At the time, Rockford police officers responded to Soto’s Jewelry on E. State for a report of burglary at the business in the late hours. An investigation revealed that the glass entry door of the business was shattered along with two front glass windows. There was additional damage inside the store and multiple jewelry items were stolen.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to identify two suspects, 24-year-old Maurice Buchanan and 28-year-old Donnie Purifoy. On May 5, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges against them and warrants were obtained for both Buchanan and Purifoy.

Both suspects remain at large. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

