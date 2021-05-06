Officials say suspect involved in fatal Rockford crash was out of jail on furlough

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators release new details about the suspect in an officer-involved crash in Rockford that left one person dead.

27-year-old Devonte Flint is the suspected driver and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says he was out of jail on furlough at the time of the crash.

The crash happened on April 25 when officers say they tried to pull Flint over. Investigators say Flint kept going eventually reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour. Police reports indicate that’s when Flint’s car crashed into another vehicle at Harrison Ave. and 9th St. in Rockford. 43-year-old Raymond Jackson died and two children inside were hurt.

Hanley says there were three warrants out for Flint’s arrest and he was furloughed twice from jail. One of those times Hanley says against the prosecutions recommendation.

“It’s something that’s allowed to be asked for and if granted, but I feel that there needs to be an audit of the process when it doesn’t work right when someone kind of jumps their furlough and walks out the front door you know how can we better make sure that those people go back to our jail,” said Hanley.

Hanley also released updates on two officer-involved shootings that happened in Rockford and Winnebago County saying in both cases they’re waiting for forensics from the crime lab.

