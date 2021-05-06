Nurses recognized as unsung heroes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past year, our community’s first responders have had to go above and beyond the call of duty, working on the frontline of the biggest public health crisis in a century.

Known for their quick thinking, vast knowledge and grace under fire, nurses are often unsung heroes, shepherding patients through some of the toughest moments in their lives and providing invaluable guidance and support.

In honor of National Nurses Day, Mercyhealth registered nurse Michelle Regan joined WIFR Thursday. Ryan was asked about how the last year has gone for her, and if she or other s have been impacted by COVID-19 “burnout.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.