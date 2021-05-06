Advertisement

Nurses recognized as unsung heroes

Known for their quick thinking, vast knowledge and grace under fire.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past year, our community’s first responders have had to go above and beyond the call of duty, working on the frontline of the biggest public health crisis in a century.

Known for their quick thinking, vast knowledge and grace under fire, nurses are often unsung heroes, shepherding patients through some of the toughest moments in their lives and providing invaluable guidance and support.

In honor of National Nurses Day, Mercyhealth registered nurse Michelle Regan joined WIFR Thursday. Ryan was asked about how the last year has gone for her, and if she or other s have been impacted by COVID-19 “burnout.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged roof
Dilapidated downtown Rockford property draws public safety concerns
Ogle County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a serious accident in the area of...
Crash in Rochelle diverts traffic Thursday morning
He is currently in custody and enroute to the Winnebago County Jail.
Man arrested after refusing to get out of semi truck in Cherry Valley
Rockford men charged, at large after Soto’s Jewelry 2020 burglary
Rockford Man Charged with Reckless Homicide
Woman killed, Rockford man charged with reckless homicide after crash

Latest News

Stateline reacts to move into ‘bridge phase’
Stateline reacts to move into ‘bridge phase’
The move could signal the return of large-scale events in the near future.
Stateline reacts to move into ‘bridge phase’
Cool, dry pattern continues Friday and into much of Saturday
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 5/6/2021
Investigators release new details about the suspect in an officer-involved crash in Rockford...
Officials say suspect involved in fatal Rockford crash was out of jail on furlough
Ornate Box Turtle
Researchers conduct fieldwork on state-threatened Ornate Box Turtle