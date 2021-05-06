Advertisement

New details about suspect in fatal crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley released more details about a fatal officer-involved crash that happened last month.

The crash happened on April 25 when Rockford police were trying to stop a fleeing vehicle driven by 27-year-old DeVonte Flint. Flint was traveling at high speeds and eventually crashed into another car, killing one man and injuring two minors near 9th Street and Harrison.

Hanley said at the time of the crash, Flint has three warrants out for his arrest and was released from jail on furlough.

“We’re going to look into what happens when someone walks out of that front door and they’re on furlough and they walk out the door what is the mechanisms does the Resuce Mission have an obligation to notify the sheriff’s office for example and those are questions that I need to get the answers to,” Hanley said.

